Imron presents his new song: "Oltidami yettida" (video)

1 min read21
Imron presents his new song: "Oltidami yettida" (video)

Singer Imron released his new song titled "Oltidami yettida" on his YouTube channel today, November 11, at 11:00.

The track caught the attention of listeners as soon as it was released. The song sparked interest among fans and garnered many views in a short time. Warm thoughts and positive comments are also being left under it.

It seems that Imron's new work is pleasing to listeners. The singer's fans are sharing their impressions of the song.

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