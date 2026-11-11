Uzbekistan vs. Russia friendly match: All the important details ahead of the clash in Tashkent
Tomorrow, November 12, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field against Russia in another prestigious friendly match. An official meeting regarding organizational matters took place ahead of the game, and the parties agreed on the main conditions for the encounter.
Kit colors and officiating crew
It has been announced that for this important clash, the Uzbekistan national team players will wear all-white kits, while the goalkeeper will wear a striking yellow kit. The Russian national team, playing as the visitors, will wear their traditional red kits.
The officials who will manage the match have also been confirmed. Accordingly, this friendly match will be officiated by a refereeing crew from neighboring Tajikistan:
Head Referee: FIFA referee Gumurodi Sa’dullo
Assistant Referees: Hasan Karimov and Farhod Quralov
Match parameters and details
Official information and indicators
Date and time of the match
November 12, starts at 20:00
Venue
Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent
Uzbekistan players' kit
All-white kit, goalkeeper — yellow uniform
Russia national team kit
Red kits
Head coach news
The Uzbekistan national team is led by Fabio Cannavaro
Fan attendance
According to the Russian Football Union, about 1,000 Russian fans are expected
"Every match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia generates great interest and brings wonderful moments for the fans."
Squad news and fan attendance
There is also some news regarding our national team's squad ahead of the upcoming match. It has been reported that the well-known defender Abduqodir Khusanov has not been called up for this training camp.
Furthermore, the Russian Football Union reported that about one thousand fans from Russia are expected to visit to watch this exciting game in Tashkent directly from the stadium.
What result do you think the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will record in this friendly match against Russia? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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