Uzbekistan vs. Russia friendly match: All the important details ahead of the clash in Tashkent

Tomorrow, November 12, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field against Russia in another prestigious friendly match. An official meeting regarding organizational matters took place ahead of the game, and the parties agreed on the main conditions for the encounter.

Kit colors and officiating crew

It has been announced that for this important clash, the Uzbekistan national team players will wear all-white kits, while the goalkeeper will wear a striking yellow kit. The Russian national team, playing as the visitors, will wear their traditional red kits.

The officials who will manage the match have also been confirmed. Accordingly, this friendly match will be officiated by a refereeing crew from neighboring Tajikistan: