Uzbekistan vs. Russia friendly match: All the important details ahead of the clash in Tashkent

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Uzbekistan vs. Russia friendly match: All the important details ahead of the clash in Tashkent

Tomorrow, November 12, the Uzbekistan national football team will take the field against Russia in another prestigious friendly match. An official meeting regarding organizational matters took place ahead of the game, and the parties agreed on the main conditions for the encounter.

Kit colors and officiating crew

It has been announced that for this important clash, the Uzbekistan national team players will wear all-white kits, while the goalkeeper will wear a striking yellow kit. The Russian national team, playing as the visitors, will wear their traditional red kits.

The officials who will manage the match have also been confirmed. Accordingly, this friendly match will be officiated by a refereeing crew from neighboring Tajikistan:

  • Head Referee: FIFA referee Gumurodi Sa’dullo

  • Assistant Referees: Hasan Karimov and Farhod Quralov

Match parameters and details

Official information and indicators

Date and time of the match

November 12, starts at 20:00

Venue

Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent

Uzbekistan players' kit

All-white kit, goalkeeper — yellow uniform

Russia national team kit

Red kits

Head coach news

The Uzbekistan national team is led by Fabio Cannavaro

Fan attendance

According to the Russian Football Union, about 1,000 Russian fans are expected

"Every match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia generates great interest and brings wonderful moments for the fans."

Squad news and fan attendance

There is also some news regarding our national team's squad ahead of the upcoming match. It has been reported that the well-known defender Abduqodir Khusanov has not been called up for this training camp.

Furthermore, the Russian Football Union reported that about one thousand fans from Russia are expected to visit to watch this exciting game in Tashkent directly from the stadium.

What result do you think the Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will record in this friendly match against Russia? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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