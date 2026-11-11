Details of the friendly matches between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan futsal teams in Tashkent

The Uzbekistan national futsal team, having returned under the leadership of experienced specialist Bakhodir Akhmedov, played two international friendly matches against Tajikistan in Tashkent. In these intense and uncompromising encounters, our representatives recorded one win and one draw, successfully completing their initial tests in this new phase.

First match: A confident victory and a brace by Behruz Samiyev

In the first friendly match held at the UFA National Teams Center sports hall in Tashkent, the Uzbekistan futsal team secured a confident 3:0 victory over their opponents. Establishing their dominance from the very beginning, our representatives left no chance for the opposition.

Goalscorers: The hero of the match, Behruz Samiyev, scored twice, finding the back of the net at the very beginning (3rd minute) and at the end of the match (40th minute). Additionally, Kuvonchbek Jahonov added a goal to his tally in the 17th minute.

Starting lineup: Jasur Rizbonov, Ilhom Hamroyev, Behruz Samiyev, Husniddin Nishonov, Davron Choriev (captain).

Match statistics and details First match (November 8) Second match (November 10) Venue UFA National Teams Center "Yunusabad" sports complex Final score 3 : 0 (Win) 1 : 1 (Draw) Goalscorers Behruz Samiyev (3, 40), Kuvonchbek Jahonov (17) Davron Choriev (40) – Dilshod Salomov (36) Head coach Bakhodir Akhmedov Bakhodir Akhmedov

"The renewed team led by Bakhodir Akhmedov showed meaningful play in their very first matches, delighting the fans."

Second match: Drama in the final minutes and a draw

The second match, held at the "Yunusabad" sports complex in Tashkent, was a balanced contest between both teams. The game started in a rather tense manner with plenty of action, but the score remained deadlocked for a long time.

The intensity only increased in the final stages of the match:

Tajik futsal player Dilshod Salomov opened the scoring in the 36th minute , putting the visitors ahead.

However, our representatives, giving their all to avoid defeat, managed to equalize just before the end of the match — in the 40th minute — thanks to a precise strike by captain Davron Choriev. The final score was 1:1.

Thus, the two friendly matches against Tajikistan served as an important test, demonstrating the physical and tactical preparation of Bakhodir Akhmedov's students.

In your opinion, how will Bakhodir Akhmedov's return to the national team and the results of these friendly matches affect our futsal players' preparation for future important tournaments? Leave your thoughts in the comments!