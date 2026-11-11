Lamine Yamal gives expensive gift to two young men for restaurant recommendation (video)

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Lamine Yamal gives expensive gift to two young men for restaurant recommendation (video)

A video featuring Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is going viral on social media.

In the video, the footballer is driving in a car, stops next to two young men he encounters on the road, and asks them to recommend a restaurant with a quiet and pleasant atmosphere for dinner.

The young men recommend one of the restaurants they know. In gratitude, Lamine Yamal gifts them expensive Beats brand headphones.

Surprised by the unexpected gift, the young men at first cannot believe their eyes. Before saying goodbye, the footballer takes a photo with them.

A meeting that started with a simple restaurant recommendation turned into an unforgettable memory for the two young men.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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