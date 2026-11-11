A stir started as a joke: What is hidden behind Trump's statement about Dana White?

United States President Donald Trump has clarified reports that he offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House Press Secretary. According to him, it was simply a joke made during one of the difficult days of interacting with the press, but the media took it seriously.

Journalists and an unexpected joke

Donald Trump noted that on one of the particularly unlucky days in terms of dealing with the press, the name of his well-known friend Dana White crossed his mind. Following that, he turned to a group of journalists and made an unexpected remark:

"You know, I think I might appoint Dana White as my new press secretary," — Trump had said.

According to the President, this statement was made purely as a bit of fun and a joke regarding the day's events, but media representatives took it completely seriously and turned it into sensational news. As a result, everyone started receiving endless calls.