A stir started as a joke: What is hidden behind Trump's statement about Dana White?

2 min read43
A stir started as a joke: What is hidden behind Trump's statement about Dana White?

United States President Donald Trump has clarified reports that he offered UFC head Dana White the position of White House Press Secretary. According to him, it was simply a joke made during one of the difficult days of interacting with the press, but the media took it seriously.

Journalists and an unexpected joke

Donald Trump noted that on one of the particularly unlucky days in terms of dealing with the press, the name of his well-known friend Dana White crossed his mind. Following that, he turned to a group of journalists and made an unexpected remark:

"You know, I think I might appoint Dana White as my new press secretary," — Trump had said.

According to the President, this statement was made purely as a bit of fun and a joke regarding the day's events, but media representatives took it completely seriously and turned it into sensational news. As a result, everyone started receiving endless calls.

Event parameters and details

Key information and indicators

Key figures

Donald Trump (US President) and Dana White (UFC President)

Discussed position

White House Press Secretary position

Origin of the statement

A joke made during one of the difficult days of interacting with the press

Media reaction

Journalists took the joke seriously and discussed it widely

Trump's final thought

"We thought we could have a little fun and invited Dana here. He could have been a great press secretary"

"We thought we could have a little fun and invited Dana here. He could have been a great press secretary," — the US leader added.

Dana White and the White House environment

It is known that Donald Trump and Dana White are long-time close friends. They are often seen together at UFC tournaments and openly support each other. Although the matter of the press secretary position started as a joke this time, the prospect of such a vibrant personality being seen in the White House team was discussed with great interest by fans and experts.

What do you think, if Dana White had actually taken the position of White House Press Secretary, what style would he have chosen for interacting with journalists? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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