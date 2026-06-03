Zarina Yuldosheva and Durdona Qurbanova: The real relationship behind the scenes

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Zarina Yuldosheva and Durdona Qurbanova: The real relationship behind the scenes

In an interview on the "Navo mehmonda" program, actress Zarina Yuldosheva shared interesting thoughts about her personal life and relationships with colleagues. During the conversation, the journalist asked her about friendship and competition in the arts. Specifically, the question was: "If Imron has his Durdona Qurbanova, Mirjalol Nematov has his Zarina. Durdona Qurbanova is also one of your closest friends. Do you feel any competition between you?"

Zarina Yuldosheva gave a sincere and open answer to this question. She emphasized that there has never been competition between them and stated that they always prioritize friendship over work. According to the actress, when they meet outside of work, they do not talk about art or roles, but rather about personal life, daily experiences, and shared secrets.

Zarina also specifically noted that no disagreements or conflicts have ever arisen with Durdona during their creative careers. She stressed that a healthy environment and mutual respect are very important in relationships between artists, and it is these factors that have made their friendship even stronger.

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