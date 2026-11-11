Person responsible for the death of a 3-year-old kindergarten student in Qamashi sentenced to 5 years

According to court documents, Aziz Ochilov opened a family non-governmental preschool educational organization in his father's name in December 2023 and managed it himself. A total of 50 students were admitted to the kindergarten across two groups.

On June 4 of this year, it was reported that a 3-year-old girl died after being left inside a car at a private kindergarten in the Qamashi district of the Kashkadarya region. A court verdict has been issued regarding this incident. The person who effectively managed the kindergarten was sentenced to 5 years in prison. This was reported by Kun.uz, citing court documents.

Ochilov transported the children from their homes to the kindergarten in his Kia Carnival vehicle. On the morning of June 4, he brought the students to the facility. After having the children exit the car and handing them over to the teacher, he locked the vehicle doors and left without checking or counting to ensure everyone had exited. However, Madina Zayniddinova, born in 2023, remained inside the car cabin.

The little girl was left inside the closed vehicle for several hours. According to the forensic medical examination, the child died due to acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure resulting from general overheating of the body.

In court, Ochilov admitted that he did not count the children while they were getting out of the car. According to his testimony, his wife called him around 4:00 PM to inform him that the little girl was missing from the kindergarten. When he arrived at the facility, emergency medical personnel were already providing assistance to the child. The child was then taken to the hospital, but it was impossible to save her life.

During the trial, financial irregularities related to the kindergarten's operations were also uncovered. Specifically, cases of misappropriation of budget funds through the falsification of documents for individuals who did not actually work there were exposed. The material damage caused was fully compensated during the trial.

The case was heard at the Kitob District Court for Criminal Cases on October 14. By court verdict, Aziz Ochilov was found guilty of committing crimes stipulated in Article 116, Part 3; Article 167, Part 2; and Article 228 of the Criminal Code.

He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment, along with being deprived of the right to engage in entrepreneurial activities for 3 years. It was determined that he would serve his sentence in a settlement colony.