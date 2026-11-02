Neymar at BTS concert with his daughters: football star's visit captures fans' attention

Brazilian football star Neymar attended a concert by the famous South Korean group South Korea's BTS along with his family. The footballer shared clips from the concert in São Paulo, where the artists performed, on his Instagram page.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show Neymar watching the concert with his daughters. The footballer's appearance among the fans in the stadium and spending time at the musical event with his family drew significant attention.

This visit sparked various speculations among internet users. Some suggested that Neymar might have attended the concert because his daughters are fans of BTS. Others praised the footballer for showing interest in the famous group's work and attending such an event with his family.

Neymar personally posting photos from the concert on social media did not go unnoticed by fans. His followers are exchanging thoughts in the comments about these family moments and the footballer's musical taste.

Thus, Neymar, known for his performances on the pitch, became the center of discussion this time not for football, but for his family visit to a BTS concert.