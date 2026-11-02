Neymar at BTS concert with his daughters: football star's visit captures fans' attention

·82·World
Neymar at BTS concert with his daughters: football star's visit captures fans' attention

Brazilian football star Neymar attended a concert by the famous South Korean group South Korea's BTS along with his family. The footballer shared clips from the concert in São Paulo, where the artists performed, on his Instagram page.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show Neymar watching the concert with his daughters. The footballer's appearance among the fans in the stadium and spending time at the musical event with his family drew significant attention.

This visit sparked various speculations among internet users. Some suggested that Neymar might have attended the concert because his daughters are fans of BTS. Others praised the footballer for showing interest in the famous group's work and attending such an event with his family.

Neymar personally posting photos from the concert on social media did not go unnoticed by fans. His followers are exchanging thoughts in the comments about these family moments and the footballer's musical taste.

Thus, Neymar, known for his performances on the pitch, became the center of discussion this time not for football, but for his family visit to a BTS concert.

NeymarBTSSão Paulofootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Argentine mother names her baby after BTS starArgentine mother names her baby after BTS star26 October 13:10Hacker who targeted BTS member Chonguk sentenced to 20 years in prisonHacker who targeted BTS member Chonguk sentenced to 20 years in prison22 August 08:50Carlo Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's international careerCarlo Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's international career14 September 17:51Woman Imprisoned After Ringing Doorbell 133 TimesWoman Imprisoned After Ringing Doorbell 133 Times24 June 21:47In Brazil, 15-year-old footballer dies as a result of a shooting during a matchIn Brazil, 15-year-old footballer dies as a result of a shooting during a match3 August 11:44Neymar and Thiago Mendes Clash in Vasco da Gama vs Santos MatchNeymar and Thiago Mendes Clash in Vasco da Gama vs Santos Match17 August 13:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once