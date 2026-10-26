Argentine mother names her baby after BTS star

·74·World
Argentine mother names her baby after BTS star

In Argentina, a female fan of the BTS group named her newborn son "Yoongi Carlos" in honor of K-pop star Min Yoongi. Min Yoongi, also known to fans by his stage name Suga, works as a rapper and producer in the BTS group.

After the baby and his family attended a BTS-themed fair in Buenos Aires, his unusual name caught the attention of internet users and the media.

The document showing the child's name also sparked discussions on social media. BTS fans view this situation as a unique expression of love and devotion to the group's work.

This event once again demonstrated that K-pop stars can influence fans' lives and even serve as a source of inspiration when choosing names for their children.

BTSMin YoongiSugaK-pop
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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