In the Netherlands, a man went to court to see his cat after divorce

A man living in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, did not want to give up his cat even after his divorce. He filed a lawsuit requesting to establish a visitation schedule for the pet, which remained with his ex-wife.

The man asked for the opportunity to keep the cat at his home every two weeks or every weekend. However, his ex-wife opposed this. She stated that the cat is quite elderly and has chronic illnesses. Therefore, changing its living environment and daily care routine could pose a risk to its health.

On April 28, 2026, the Amsterdam court reviewed the man's request and stated that there is no legal basis to establish a visitation schedule for a cat. Consequently, the application was dismissed.

Thus, the man was unable to obtain the right to visit his cat through the court.