Singer Imron prepared unexpected and expensive gifts for actress Sitora. The artist presented her with a new iPhone 18 and a large bouquet, expressing his gratitude for their joint creative work.

It turns out that Imron and Sitora have collaborated on a number of music videos, gaining the attention of viewers and fans. Their creative partnership has been warmly received by many. The singer decided to express his respect and gratitude to the actress in an unusual way.

A video circulating on social media shows Imron gifting the phone and the huge bouquet to Sitora. This footage, capturing sincere moments, quickly caught the attention of users.

Various comments are being left under the video. While some fans praised the singer's thoughtfulness and acknowledged the mutual respect between the artists, others are curious about the reason for the gift and the nature of their relationship. This gift has sparked discussions on social media.