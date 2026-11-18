It turned out that four iPads in the household were linked to a single Apple Pay account. Because of this, the child did not realize he was spending real money while making in-game purchases.

A 9-year-old boy living in Halifax, Canada, spent nearly $20,000 USD on the game Roblox during his summer vacation. His parents only found out about it after receiving a notification that their bank account balance had been depleted.

The parents, Keri Chernoff and Dawn Sutherland, said their child spent a total of 28,000 Canadian dollars across various gaming platforms. Of that amount, nearly $20,000 was spent on purchases in Roblox.

Other gaming companies agreed to refund a large portion of the money spent by the family. However, Roblox refused to reimburse the costs. The company stated that the payments were made through a third party and advised the parents to contact the payment service provider.

It is currently unknown whether the family will be able to recover the money spent on Roblox. The parents are hoping the company will reconsider its decision.