An unexpected situation occurred during a delivery at a private clinic in the Sergeli district of Tashkent. Unable to independently manage the childbirth, the doctors working at the clinic were forced to call the 103 emergency medical service.

It is reported that the emergency medical staff arrived at the scene and took charge of the delivery process. As a result, the baby was born with the assistance of the emergency responders.

Following the birth, the mother and the newborn were transported to a public hospital to receive necessary medical care and for monitoring of their condition.

This incident at the private clinic is likely to draw attention on social media. No further information has been provided regarding why the clinic's doctors were unable to handle the delivery themselves or the current condition of the mother and child.