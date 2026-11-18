The most prolific striker of the Nations League group stage has been revealed. England national team captain Harry Kane became the competition's top scorer, netting eight goals in six matches.

Among his closest pursuers are Norwegian star Erling Haaland, Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, and several other prominent players.

Kane — first in the goalscoring race

The England striker managed to score eight times in the six group stage matches of the Nations League. This result earned him the status of the competition's top scorer.