Harry Kane outshines everyone as top scorer in Nations League
The most prolific striker of the Nations League group stage has been revealed. England national team captain Harry Kane became the competition's top scorer, netting eight goals in six matches.
Among his closest pursuers are Norwegian star Erling Haaland, Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, and several other prominent players.
Kane — first in the goalscoring race
The England striker managed to score eight times in the six group stage matches of the Nations League. This result earned him the status of the competition's top scorer.
Kane's tally is two goals ahead of his closest pursuers. Thus, he finished the group stage with a higher result than all other strikers in the competition.
Haaland and Hojlund also in the top five
Five players share the second place on the top scorers' list. Each of them has scored six goals.
They are as follows:
Rasmus Hojlund — Denmark;
Andri Gudjohnsen — Iceland;
Viktor Gyokeres — Sweden;
Erling Haaland — Norway;
Troy Parrott — Ireland.
In this list, alongside famous strikers like Haaland and Hojlund, the high performance of Andri Gudjohnsen and Troy Parrott is also noteworthy.
Thus, Harry Kane became the sole leader of the Nations League group stage with eight goals. Haaland, Hojlund, and four other players shared second place with six goals each.
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