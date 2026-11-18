At Riazor Beach in A Coruña, Spain, strong waves swept away a woman who was sitting on the shore reading a book. Approximately 10 people joined together to form a human chain and managed to pull her out of the water.

According to the publication La Voz de Galicia, the incident occurred on October 25 around 14:00. While the woman was sitting near the shore reading a book, a sudden strong wave dragged her into the sea.

Initially, one person entered the water to help the woman but was unable to bring her back to shore alone. Following this, people nearby rushed to assist, forming a human chain by holding hands. The rescue effort, which began with five people, was joined by others, bringing the number of participants to approximately 10. Together, they successfully pulled the woman to shore.

After the rescue, the woman received medical attention right on the beach. She was then taken by ambulance to the A Coruña University Hospital with mild hypothermia—a condition involving a drop in body temperature.