A forest camera installed on the Estonian island of Saaremaa has captured a deer with an unusual growth in the middle of its forehead. The video, featuring an animal that resembles a mythical unicorn, has sparked interest on social media.

The rare footage was published on social media by the Lutreola Foundation, an organization dedicated to nature conservation. The video shows the deer moving calmly in front of a camera trap set up in a forest area. A growth resembling a small horn or an extra ear is clearly visible in the center of its forehead.

According to Estonian media reports, experts have not yet been able to determine what the growth is based on the video alone. Whether it is a horn or another type of formation remains unknown.

It is noted that the camera trap was originally installed to monitor the endangered European mink. In addition to the unusual deer, the camera also captured a rare black stork.

The Lutreola Foundation was established in 1992 and is engaged in the protection of nature and wildlife.