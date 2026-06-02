Strategy's Bitcoin sale raises new market questions

Shares of Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, began to decline on Monday after the company announced its first-ever Bitcoin sale, abandoning its "never sell" philosophy. MSTR shares, traded on the Nasdaq, lost more than 6.5% in value early in the week, though the decline slowed in the afternoon. This was reported by Cointelegraph.com reported by.

According to analysis by research firm Delphi Digital, the sale of 32 Bitcoin (BTC) last week shifted long-standing market perspectives. Investors now view the company not merely as a cryptocurrency accumulator, but as a corporate treasury model with a flexible approach to balance sheet management.

Company chairman Michael Saylor explained the sale as part of a strategy to support dividend-paying preferred shares backed by Bitcoin, known as STRC. According to him, this move is aimed at increasing shareholder value and optimizing the amount of Bitcoin per share.

Strategy CEO Phong Le emphasized that selling Bitcoin at a price close to the acquisition cost helps reduce tax liabilities. Although the amount sold is very small relative to the company's total reserves, this event is expected to have a significant impact on Bitcoin market liquidity and corporate governance dynamics.