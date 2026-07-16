Currency exchange rates for July 17 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 17, 2026. According to the report, the dollar increased by 4.37 soums, reaching 12,093.35 soums.

• The Euro increased by 65.45 soums, reaching 13,867.44 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.75 soums, reaching 155.22 soums.

• The British pound increased by 148.56 soums, reaching 16,335.70 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.12 soums, reaching 74.57 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 73.75 soums, reaching 14,981.85 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 2.7 soums, reaching 1,787.13 soums.