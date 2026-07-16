Russia Leads in Uzbekistan's Exports: Who Are the Leaders in Five-Month Trade?

·20·Economy
Russia Leads in Uzbekistan's Exports: Who Are the Leaders in Five-Month Trade?

In January–May 2026, Uzbekistan's total export volume reached 12.6 billion US dollars. According to data from the National Statistics Committee, the country's products were primarily supplied to the Russian market.

During the reporting period, the volume of exports to Russia reached 1.9 billion dollars. With this figure, Russia remains Uzbekistan's largest export partner.

China took second place with 1.2 billion dollars in exports. Following them are Afghanistan with 817.8 million dollars, France with 626.2 million dollars, and Kazakhstan with 573.7 million dollars.

Additionally, Turkey, Hong Kong, the UAE, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan were also among Uzbekistan's largest foreign markets.

These figures indicate that the share of major global markets, alongside regional partners, is growing in Uzbekistan's exports.

UzbekistanRussiaChinaAfghanistanKazakhstan
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