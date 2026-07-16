Number of "millionaire families" in neighborhoods to increase: new system announced for bankers

At a videoconference chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on July 16, a series of revolutionary reforms were announced regarding the development of entrepreneurship and the increase of household incomes in neighborhoods (mahallas). This time, the main focus was placed on fundamentally changing the working methods of neighborhood bankers and providing them with broad financial opportunities.

Zamin.uz presents the most important innovations and the new system for working at the neighborhood level established during this meeting.

Successful experiences: Business over drainage canals and guest houses

During the meeting, the head of state specifically highlighted positive experiences that are already yielding high results in certain regions:

Angor district, "Yangiobod" neighborhood: Here, a 2-kilometer drainage canal was covered, and 110 service facilities were launched in its place. As a result, 1,225 citizens living around the neighborhood gained permanent jobs and sources of income.

Arnasoy district, "Baxtli" neighborhood: On the initiative of the neighborhood banker, 20 households were granted preferential loans of 50 million soums each to establish modern guest houses. Each of these families managed to earn up to 100 million soums in net profit in just one season. Inspired by this success, another 80 families have begun opening similar guest houses.

How will neighborhood bankers work? Stages of the new system

From now on, banks must identify the unique "growth point" of each neighborhood, find proactive entrepreneurs, and increase the number of profitable projects. To reduce excessive workload, a maximum of three neighborhoods will be assigned to one neighborhood banker.

To effectively implement the new system, the following consistent steps will be taken:

Selection of new personnel: Within 2 weeks.

400 new neighborhood bankers will be selected from among proactive, modern-thinking university graduates and young specialists.

Practical training: Over 1 month.

The selected young personnel will be sent to the most advanced and exemplary neighborhoods, where they will learn the secrets of running successful projects in practice.

Financing projects: Starting from August 1.

Bankers will begin to directly utilize the additional 2 trillion soums in preferential resources allocated for family entrepreneurship projects for the effective ventures they identify.

KPIs and specific order execution: By the end of the year.

Specific KPI indicators will be set for bankers regarding the development of entrepreneurship, job creation, and increasing population income. Governors and neighborhood chairmen will issue them specific orders.

Preferential loans and the "From cultivation to sale" chain

At the meeting, financial incentives and new agro-industrial chains were announced to create greater convenience for the population:

Loan interest rates reduced: An additional 2 trillion soums in preferential funds have been allocated for family entrepreneurship projects this year. At the same time, the loan interest rate for "difficult" neighborhoods has been reduced from 17.5 percent to 12 percent.

Last year, special "Agrostar" companies were established in neighborhoods with the participation of 9 state banks to develop the agro-industry. Now, state banks will not only specialize neighborhoods but also implement a complete system by involving these companies.

In this process, an integrated chain of "cultivation – processing – storage – packaging – sale" will be created in neighborhoods. Based on this new program, practical work will begin in 1,000 neighborhoods across the republic within one month.