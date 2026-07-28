Central Bank announces exchange rates for July 28: Dollar and euro drop

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF) has updated the official foreign exchange rates and precious metal prices for today, July 28. According to the updated figures, while the US dollar and euro rates showed a decline, an increase was observed in the Chinese yuan and gold prices.

Zamin.uz, based on the official data of the Russian Central Bank, presents the latest changes in the currency market and precious metals.

1. Exchange rates: Dollar and euro fall, yuan rises

According to the official rates set by the Russian Central Bank, major Western currencies depreciated slightly against the ruble. At the same time, the Chinese yuan strengthened its position.

Official CBRF rates (July 28): US Dollar (USD): 78.0172 rubles (-0.0136 rubles)

Euro (EUR): 88.7602 rubles (-0.1325 rubles)

Chinese Yuan (CNY): 11.5218 rubles (+0.0193 rubles)

Table of official CBRF indicators as of July 28

Currency / Metal New price (in rubles) Trend dynamics US Dollar (1 USD) 78.0172 RUB -0.0136 Euro (1 EUR) 88.7602 RUB -0.1325 Chinese Yuan (1 CNY) 11.5218 RUB +0.0193 Gold (1 gram) 10 202.05 RUB Increased in price Silver (1 gram) 146.30 RUB Decreased in price Platinum (1 gram) 4 015.05 RUB Decreased in price Palladium (1 gram) 3 150.44 RUB Decreased in price

2. Precious metals: Gold becomes more expensive, other metals get cheaper

Significant fluctuations were also observed in the precious metals market. According to the Russian Central Bank data, while the price of gold continues to rise, the prices of other major metals have declined:

Gold: The price per gram rose to 10,202.05 rubles .

Silver: The price per gram dropped to 146.30 rubles .

Platinum: Set at 4,015.05 rubles per gram.

Palladium: Decreased to 3,150.44 rubles per gram.

Send this important financial and economic news to your loved ones!

Changes in exchange rates and precious metal prices are of great importance in financial planning and saving.

Send this article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and groups interested in financial news!

In your opinion, what market trends do the depreciation of the dollar and euro and the rise in the price of gold indicate? Leave your thoughts in the comments!