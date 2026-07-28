Central Bank announces exchange rates for July 28: Dollar and euro drop

·77·Economy
Central Bank announces exchange rates for July 28: Dollar and euro drop

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBRF) has updated the official foreign exchange rates and precious metal prices for today, July 28. According to the updated figures, while the US dollar and euro rates showed a decline, an increase was observed in the Chinese yuan and gold prices.

Zamin.uz, based on the official data of the Russian Central Bank, presents the latest changes in the currency market and precious metals.

1. Exchange rates: Dollar and euro fall, yuan rises

According to the official rates set by the Russian Central Bank, major Western currencies depreciated slightly against the ruble. At the same time, the Chinese yuan strengthened its position.

Official CBRF rates (July 28):

  • US Dollar (USD): 78.0172 rubles (-0.0136 rubles)

  • Euro (EUR): 88.7602 rubles (-0.1325 rubles)

  • Chinese Yuan (CNY): 11.5218 rubles (+0.0193 rubles)

Table of official CBRF indicators as of July 28

Currency / Metal

New price (in rubles)

Trend dynamics

US Dollar (1 USD)

78.0172 RUB

-0.0136

Euro (1 EUR)

88.7602 RUB

-0.1325

Chinese Yuan (1 CNY)

11.5218 RUB

+0.0193

Gold (1 gram)

10 202.05 RUB

Increased in price

Silver (1 gram)

146.30 RUB

Decreased in price

Platinum (1 gram)

4 015.05 RUB

Decreased in price

Palladium (1 gram)

3 150.44 RUB

Decreased in price

2. Precious metals: Gold becomes more expensive, other metals get cheaper

Significant fluctuations were also observed in the precious metals market. According to the Russian Central Bank data, while the price of gold continues to rise, the prices of other major metals have declined:

  • Gold: The price per gram rose to 10,202.05 rubles.

  • Silver: The price per gram dropped to 146.30 rubles.

  • Platinum: Set at 4,015.05 rubles per gram.

  • Palladium: Decreased to 3,150.44 rubles per gram.

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