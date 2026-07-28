US dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on July 29

·98·Economy
US dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on July 29

The US dollar exchange rate effective from July 29 is expected to increase by around 61 UZS. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 12,000 UZS.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,990 UZS.
• Poytaxt Bank — 11,990 UZS.
• UniversalBank — 11,990 UZS.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

Agrobank — 12,030 UZS.
• Mikrokreditbank — 12,040 UZS.
Anorbank — 12,040 UZS.
Kapitalbank — 12,040 UZS.
• Turonbank — 12,040 UZS.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.

Invest Finance BankAsia Alliance BankAgrobankKapitalbankAnorbank
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