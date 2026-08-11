Exchange rates for August 12 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 12, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 44.66 soums to 11,889.95 soums.

• The euro fell by 70.61 soums to 13,717.44 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0.71 soums to 143.93 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 69.81 soums to 16,044.30 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.49 soums to 74.66 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 98.75 soums to 14,660.85 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 6.88 soums to 1,762.70 soums.