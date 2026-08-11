The dollar exchange rate is expected to fall on August 12

The dollar exchange rate effective on August 12 is expected to fall by around 34–35 soums. Bankir’s Telegram channel reported this.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 935 soums.

• Garantbank — 11 935 soums.

• Anorbank — 11 930 soums.

• Asakabank — 11 930 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 930 soums.

• Mikrokreditbank — 11 930 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Apex Bank — 11 940 soums.

• Tengebank — 11 950 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Visit the banks’ official websites for the exact rate.