Exchange rates for August 11 announced

·49·Economy
Exchange rates for August 11 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 11, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 17.49 soums to 11,934.61 soums.

• The euro rose by 8.47 soums to 13,788.05 soums.
• The Russian ruble fell by 0.57 soums to 144.64 soums.
• The pound sterling rose by 48.1 soums to 16,114.11 soums.
• The Japanese yen fell by 0.32 soums to 75.15 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 11.2 soums to 14,759.60 soums.
• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.73 soums to 1,769.58 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on August 11The dollar exchange rate is expected to decline on August 11Today, 11:41Rules for buying dollars changed in Uzbekistan: important updateRules for buying dollars changed in Uzbekistan: important updateToday, 11:19Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by nearly $590 million in one monthUzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by nearly $590 million in one monthToday, 05:36Parachutes, paragliders and quad bikes: Customs incentives to be granted for the tourism businessParachutes, paragliders and quad bikes: Customs incentives to be granted for the tourism businessYesterday, 16:40Exchange rates for 10 August announcedExchange rates for 10 August announced07.08, 18:08The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 807.08, 11:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for 10 August announced
Exchange rates for 10 August announced
10 percent poultry loan: new procedure to be introduced
10 percent poultry loan: new procedure to be introduced
The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8
The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8
19,1 million and 4,4 million: the disparity between salaries in Uzbekistan...
19,1 million and 4,4 million: the disparity between salaries in Uzbekistan...