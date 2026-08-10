Exchange rates for August 11 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 11, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 17.49 soums to 11,934.61 soums.

• The euro rose by 8.47 soums to 13,788.05 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0.57 soums to 144.64 soums.

• The pound sterling rose by 48.1 soums to 16,114.11 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.32 soums to 75.15 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 11.2 soums to 14,759.60 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 1.73 soums to 1,769.58 soums.