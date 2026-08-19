Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on 20 avgust

The dollar exchange rate valid on 20 avgust is expected to fall by around 26–27 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 820 soums.

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 820 soums.

• NBU — 11 820 soums.

• UniversalBank — 11 820 soums.

• Ziraat Bank — 11 820 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11 860 soums.

• Ziraat Bank — 11 870 soums.

• MyBank — 11 870 soums.

• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11 870 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.