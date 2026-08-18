Exchange rates for 19 August announced

·51·Economy
Exchange rates for 19 August announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for 19 August 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar fell by 36,95 soums to 11 820,40 soums.

• The euro fell by 61,75 soums to 13 684,48 soums.
• The Russian ruble fell by 0,27 soums to 139,05 soums.
• The pound sterling fell by 84,37 soums to 15 990,64 soums.
• The Japanese yen fell by 0,44 soums to 74,02 soums.
• The Swiss franc fell by 90,53 soums to 14 549,98 soums.
• The Chinese yuan fell by 6,29 soums to 1 753,12 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanUzbekistan
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