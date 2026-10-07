Coffee imports grow by 15% — which countries' products are Uzbeks choosing?

·3·Economy
Coffee imports grow by 15% — which countries' products are Uzbeks choosing?

The rapid development of the coffee drinking culture and the expansion of the coffee shop chain in Uzbekistan's consumer market are driving record growth in the imports of this product. According to the latest data provided by the National Statistics Committee, in January–July 2026, nearly 3.5 thousand tons of coffee worth 28.2 million US dollars were imported into the republic.

According to analyses, the import volume increased significantly by 468.2 tons, or 15.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2025.

Supplier countries: Russia in the lead, Italy and Brazil in the top five

Uzbekistan mainly imports coffee in processed, packaged, and raw bean forms. The list of the largest suppliers for the first 7 months of the current year is as follows:

  • Russia — absolute leader: The bulk of the total coffee imported into Uzbekistan, namely 2,315.3 tons, fell to the share of the Russian Federation;

  • Asian and European centers: India took second place with 260.2 tons, while Italy (230.6 tons), considered the homeland of quality espresso, took the third position;

  • South America and Southeast Asia: 130.3 tons of products were imported from Brazil, a global giant in coffee cultivation, and 96.9 tons from Malaysia;

  • Other countries: A total of 435.1 tons of coffee came from various other countries around the world.

What lies behind the import growth?

Experts note that the 15.6 percent growth in coffee imports is directly linked to several trends in the country:

  • Expansion of the coffee shop network: The number of international and local coffee shops is sharply increasing in large cities, particularly in Tashkent, Samarkand, and other regional centers;

  • Youth and business environment: The habit of daily coffee consumption among the urban population, especially youth, students, and office workers, is steadily increasing demand.

These figures indicate that by the end of the year, Uzbekistan's annual turnover in the coffee market will reach a new historical maximum.

Coffee import 2026RussiaItalyBrazil
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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