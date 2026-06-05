Ancelotti Reveals Brazil's Main Goal at the World Cup...

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Ancelotti Reveals Brazil's Main Goal at the World Cup...

As the most anticipated and prestigious tournament in the football world, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, approaches, hot statements continue to emerge from national team camps. The Brazil national team, five-time world champions who visit every World Cup solely for gold medals, is currently in the spotlight. Carlo Ancelotti, the experienced and wise head coach of the "Pentacampeões" (Brazil's nickname), met with media representatives before the upcoming tournament and spoke passionately about his team's capabilities and internal atmosphere.

When asked the direct question, "Can Brazil win the main trophy at this year's World Cup?", the famous Italian specialist answered firmly and without any hesitation.

"High goals provide strong motivation"

Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that instilling pride and a high belief in victory in the hearts of his players is the primary task:

"In my opinion, yes, we will definitely achieve victory. I want to shape the highest expectations in the minds and hearts of my players. This is very important. After all, the higher the goals and expectations, the more powerful the passion and motivation to achieve them."

Furthermore, the coach specifically noted that one cannot go far solely on a star-studded squad or individual skill; the key to success lies in strong team unity. In his view, even the most talented player can only show their most effective performance on the pitch when they become part of a cohesive and harmonious team.

Victory Formula: Renouncing Ego and Embracing Humility

Ancelotti explained that reclaiming the world title requires not only physical but also strong mental preparation from the players.

Success Factors

Coach's Demands on Players

Team Unity

Integrating Individual Skill into a Unified System

Mental Stability

Renouncing Selfishness and Being Humble

Common Goal

Sacrificing Personal Ambitions for the Team's Benefit

"Today, mentality comes first. In our camp, players must not be selfish, thinking only of their personal interests. Both on and off the pitch, they must maintain humility, work tirelessly as one body and soul for a single great goal, and contribute to the common victory. We are currently working on this system, and we will manage it," said the Italian specialist.

Who Awaits Brazil in the Group Stage?

Recall that in the group stage of the upcoming World Cup, Brazil's opponents are quite favorable, yet they are teams with distinct character.

Representatives of Brazil's group:

  1. Morocco — An African giant that has achieved significant growth in recent years and is tactically disciplined.

  2. Scotland — A representative relying on British determination and a combative style of football.

  3. Haiti — Although considered the group's underdog, a team attempting to deliver unexpected surprises.

Such major statements in world football demonstrate how seriously Brazil is approaching this year's title race. Whether Carlo Ancelotti, with his experience, can gift the representatives of the magical land another gold cup, we will soon observe together on the green pitches.

Follow the World Cup diary, the latest preparation processes of the Samba nation's representatives, and the most exclusive news in the football world with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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