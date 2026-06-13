Carlo Ancelotti shares his thoughts ahead of the match against Morocco

·1·Sport
Carlo Ancelotti shares his thoughts ahead of the match against Morocco

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the green pitches of North America, is entering its intense phase. As the world's strongest teams begin their battle for the top prize, the Brazil national team, a favorite of millions, is also on the verge of starting its campaign. The experienced head coach of the 'Pentacampeones', renowned Italian specialist Carlo Ancelotti, met with the media ahead of the crucial group stage opener against Morocco to share his thoughts on the upcoming high-stakes clash.

The Italian tactician, considered one of the world's football experts, spoke highly of the opponent's strength and did not hide that a perfect performance on the pitch would be required from the Brazilian wizards.

“Morocco is a team of stars tempered in Europe”

Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that the Morocco national team has already made its mark in world football and has reached a level where it can cause serious headaches for any giant:

“Our upcoming opponent, Morocco, is a very strong and well-formed team in every aspect. If you look at their squad, you can see top-level performers. Most of them are successfully playing in Europe's top leagues and leading clubs. We respect this opponent very much. I think the fans will be treated to a truly meaningful, interesting, and goal-rich display of beautiful football.”

“The African representatives are tactically well-organized and possess high skill. Therefore, to win, we must act perfectly and flawlessly in defense, in attack, and even in transition phases. While maintaining maximum vigilance in defense, we must effectively utilize set-pieces. After all, in modern football, there are no weak opponents left that can be easily defeated.”

Continuing his remarks, the Italian specialist once again emphasized that Morocco is one of the strongest and most dangerous national teams on the African continent. He noted that it is more accurate to speak of them not as finalists or future champions with lofty words, but as a serious opponent that has prepared perfectly for the tournament.

You can get acquainted with the most important details of this highly anticipated super-clash through the following special analytical table:

Competition and stage

Clashing giants

Match time

Morocco's main advantage

Ancelotti's main requirement

2026 World Cup. Group stage, Matchday 1

Brazil vs Morocco

Sunday morning, June 14

Players competing in Europe

Ideal performance in defense and attack

Morning intensity and the anticipation of millions

Reminder: the fierce and uncompromising battle between these two representatives of strong football schools Early morning on June 14 (Sunday morning, Tashkent time) kicks off. This match is expected to determine not only the situation in this group but also the overall temperature of the entire tournament. Whether Brazil's attacking magic can break through Morocco's solid defensive wall, we will find out on the pitch soon.

Expert commentary: According to football analysts, Carlo Ancelotti's cautious and respectful approach to the opponent is a wise move to prevent complacency in the team. It is clear that Morocco will fight with all its might against Brazil to prove that its sensations in past major tournaments were no coincidence.

Follow the hot matches of the World Cup every second, the journey of Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazil national team across the ocean, and the most exclusive events in the world of sports with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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