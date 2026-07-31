Ancelotti Rejects Italy National Team: Why Did He Choose to Stay in Brazil?

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Ancelotti Rejects Italy National Team: Why Did He Choose to Stay in Brazil?

Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most experienced and decorated managers in world football who currently leads the Brazil national team, has officially confirmed that he rejected an offer from his homeland, Italy. The specialist, famously known as "Papa Carlo", preferred to continue the journey he started with the "Seleção" rather than take the opportunity to become the head coach of the "Azzurri".

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about the reasons behind this sensational decision and Ancelotti's future plans in Brazil.

Not Money, But Loyalty: Ancelotti's Commitment

In an interview with ESPN, the 67-year-old Italian manager openly stated that money or contract terms were not the reasons for turning down the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) proposal. The main factor is moral obligation and loyalty.

"I have obligations to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the people of this country, because they gave me such a warm welcome in my very first year here. Of course, I expressed my gratitude to the Italian Football Federation, but I want to stay right here," – said Carlo Ancelotti.

The coach emphasized that continuing his work in an organization that warmly welcomed him and gave him the opportunity to work is the most correct and fair decision. This once again proves that Ancelotti possesses not only professional excellence but also high human values.

Toward the 2030 World Cup: Long-Term Project and Painful Defeat

Carlo Ancelotti's future in Brazil is a long-term project. In May of this year, he extended his current contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation for another 4 years, until the 2030 World Cup.

Notably, this decision was made following an unsuccessful campaign at the 2026 World Cup. As a reminder, under the Italian manager, the 5-time world champions unexpectedly lost to Norway in the Round of 16 of the tournament hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, exiting the competition early.

However, the CBF leadership continued to trust Ancelotti, tasking him with completely reforming the team and bringing back the gold medals in 2030.

Carlo Ancelotti's Tenure in Brazil (Current Status)

Indicator

Details

Manager

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, 67 years old)

Team

Brazil National Football Team

New Contract Duration

Until the end of the 2030 World Cup

Main Goal

2030 World Cup Championship

2026 World Cup Result

Round of 16 (Defeat to Norway)

Rejected Offer

Head Coach of the Italy National Team

Conclusion: A New Era for Brazilian Football?

Carlo Ancelotti's rejection of Italy's offer and his decision to stay in Brazil is a rare occurrence in modern football. The manager chose a project that placed its trust in him despite a recent tournament setback, rather than his home country. This decision is also of vital importance for Brazilian football. The team has achieved stability and now has the opportunity to learn from mistakes and prepare for 2030 under the guidance of an experienced coach.

This decision by Ancelotti breathes new hope into the fans of the "Seleção". They believe that together with "Papa Carlo", they can restore the former glory of Brazilian football.

Send this important football news to your friends and sports enthusiasts!

Do you think Carlo Ancelotti can win the 2030 World Cup with the Brazil national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Source: Based on ESPN interview and reports.

Carlo AncelottiBrazilItalyItalian Football FederationESPN
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