Uzbekistan's chicken meat imports increase by nearly 25%: changes in the food market

Demand for poultry meat in Uzbekistan's consumer market has increased significantly, registering a sharp jump in foreign trade indicators. According to official data provided by the National Statistics Committee, during January–July 2026, 39.8 thousand tons of chicken meat worth a total of 47.6 million US dollars were imported into the republic from 18 countries worldwide. This indicator shows an increase of exactly 7.9 thousand tons or 24.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

Analyses show that Turkey has taken absolute leadership among suppliers of poultry products to our country, with more than a quarter of total imports falling to the share of this particular state. At the same time, the flow of products from traditional partners such as Russia, China, Belarus, and the USA continues actively.

«39.8 thousand tons, $47.6 million, and Turkey's leadership»: 5 main points of import dynamics

The most important official figures and facts regarding chicken meat imports:

Sharp growth of 24.8 percent: In the 7 months of 2026, the import volume increased by 7.9 thousand tons compared to the same period last year;

Total volume of 47.6 million dollars: A total of 39.8 thousand tons of products were brought to Uzbekistan from 18 foreign countries;

Turkey — the main exporter: With an indicator of 10.2 thousand tons, Turkish poultry enterprises took first place in the Uzbek market;

Northern and Eastern directions: 7.2 thousand tons of meat were purchased from Russia, 5.2 thousand tons from China, and 3.5 thousand tons from Belarus;

Share of the USA and other countries: While 3.4 thousand tons were imported from across the ocean, the remaining supply of 10.3 thousand tons fell to other partner countries.

Main countries supplying chicken meat to Uzbekistan (January–July 2026)

Table of indicators of the distribution and volumes of poultry meat imports by country:

Supplying countries Import volume (thousand tons) Share in total volume (approx., %) Market position and main feature Turkey 10.2 25.6% Absolute leader; main share in the quality and halal segment Russia 7.2 18.1% Second largest supplier; logistical convenience and proximity China 5.2 13.1% Major trading partner with stable growth dynamics Belarus 3.5 8.8% Supplier relying on regular standards and quality USA 3.4 8.5% Direct major wholesale supplier Other 13 countries 10.3 25.9% Market diversification and additional supply reserve TOTAL 39.8 thousand tons 100% Total value: 47.6 million US dollars

Economic and consumer market expertise: Why did chicken meat imports increase so much?

Conclusions of food market analysts, economists, and industry experts:

«Red meat prices and cheap protein demand»: The relatively high prices of beef and mutton in the domestic market are redirecting the population and public catering outlets (fast food, restaurants, and canteens) more broadly toward the consumption of more affordable chicken meat;

Pressure of the local feed base: Although poultry farms operate in our country, the high cost of feed (meal, corn) leads to the inability of local production volumes to fully cover the growing domestic demand; imports fill this gap;

Turkey and Russia supply chains: Turkey's expansion of logistics corridors and the high level of public trust in «halal» certificates have become the main factor for Turkish products taking first place on domestic shelves.

Do you think that the nearly 25 percent increase in chicken meat imports will help maintain price stability in the domestic market, or will it exert serious pressure on local poultry enterprises? Do you prefer local chicken meat or imported products in your daily consumption? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important food security analysis with your loved ones!