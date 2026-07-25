New Chapter in Messi's Family History: Brazilian Trace Found in His Ancestry

The family history of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi may take an unexpected turn. According to a three-year study by historian Fiorenso Santini, the player's ancestors lived in Brazil before settling in Argentina.

The study notes that Messi's great-grandfather Federico was born precisely in Brazil, and the family's surname changed during the years of immigration.

The family moved from Italy to Brazil in 1899

According to information provided by Fiorenso Santini, one of Messi's great-grandfathers left Italy in 1899 and moved to Brazil.

After living in this country for some time, the family headed to the Argentine city of Rosario. Later, Rosario itself occupied an important place in Messi's family history.

The family migration route in the study is described as follows:

Stage Location Original homeland Italy Migration in 1899 Brazil Next destination Rosario, Argentina

Messi's great-grandfather was born in Brazil

One of the most interesting aspects of the study is the information that Lionel Messi's great-grandfather Federico was born on Brazilian territory.

Based on this, the historian concluded that there is a page connected not only with Italy and Argentina, but also with Brazil in the player's ancestry.

However, this does not relate to Messi's nationality or citizenship, but rather genealogical information about the historical path traveled by his ancestors.

Why did the family surname change?

It is stated that during the period of living in Brazil, some of the family members' names and surname were recorded differently in local documents.

In particular, Cochetini surname later changed to the form Cuchchitini The study emphasizes that this situation was widespread among immigrants of that period.

"At that time, changing the names and surnames of immigrants was common practice. This was done due to difficulties related to spelling and pronunciation features in their native language," the study says.

Therefore, the change in the surname may signify not the severance of family ties, but differences in pronunciation and formalization across various languages.

What did the three-year study show?

Fiorenso Santini studied the migration history of Messi's family and the changes in their surnames for three years.

According to the study results:

Messi's ancestors originated from Italy;

the family moved to Brazil in 1899;

great-grandfather Federico was born in Brazil;

the family later settled in Rosario;

the surname changed during the immigration period.

This information is presented as a historian's genealogical research rather than an officially widely confirmed family biography.

New chapter in Messi's family history

Lionel Messi has always been associated with Argentina and Rosario. The new study showed that his family history may also be connected with another major South American country — Brazil.

Thus, Argentina and Brazil, considered traditional rivals in football, may have unexpectedly united in Messi's ancestry.

Which piece of information in Messi's family history did you find most unexpected? Leave your opinion in the comments.