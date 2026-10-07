Imports of mutton to Uzbekistan increased 1.4 times over 7 months

In order to meet the demand for meat products in Uzbekistan's domestic consumer market and ensure price stability, the volume of mutton imported from abroad is expanding significantly. According to the latest data released by the National Statistics Committee, a total of 18.9 thousand tons of mutton worth 43.8 million US dollars was imported into the republic in January–July 2026.

Analyses show that the import figure has increased by nearly 1.4 times — specifically by 5.2 thousand tons or 37.7 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Kazakhstan is the absolute leader: Breakdown of supplying countries

The bulk of the mutton imported into Uzbekistan falls to the share of neighboring and regional countries:

Kazakhstan's share exceeds 89 percent: The neighboring state remains the main supplier of this market — exactly 16.9 thousand tons of mutton were imported from Kazakhstan within 7 months;

The role of Mongolia and Russia: The following places were occupied by Mongolia (891.3 tons) and the Russian Federation (635.7 tons), where pasture livestock farming is developed;

Other countries: Various other countries around the world accounted for a total of 517.2 tons of products.

Balance of supply and demand: Why are imports growing?

Experts note that the 37.7 percent growth in mutton imports is explained by several important factors simultaneously:

Stability in the domestic market: Ensuring a regular high demand for mutton due to population growth and in public catering networks (especially in the preparation of national dishes — plov, samsa, and shish kebab);

Mitigating price pressure: Curbing sharp rises in prices on domestic markets and maintaining a competitive environment through the expansion of meat imports from abroad.

The cited figures indicate that trade relations in the field of livestock farming and food security with neighboring countries, particularly Kazakhstan, are reaching a new level.