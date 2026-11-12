Bukhara Oil Refinery enters a new phase: Euro-5 gasoline to be produced

On November 12, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the current operations of the Bukhara Oil Refinery (BNQIZ), as well as plans for expanding and modernizing its production capacities. These strategically important projects represent a major step toward ensuring the country's fuel and energy security and improving environmental standards.

Current operations and financial performance of the enterprise

Commissioned in 1997, the refinery has a design capacity to process 2.5 million tons of oil and gas condensate per year, and currently employs over 3,200 people. The plant produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other essential petroleum products.

According to the data provided during the presentation, more than 1.5 million tons of raw materials were processed in the first nine months of this year, yielding nearly 1.5 million tons of petroleum products, with a net profit of 2.2 trillion soums. By the end of the year, it is planned to increase the volume of raw material processing to 2.17 million tons.