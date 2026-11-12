Bukhara Oil Refinery enters a new phase: Euro-5 gasoline to be produced

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Bukhara Oil Refinery enters a new phase: Euro-5 gasoline to be produced

On November 12, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the current operations of the Bukhara Oil Refinery (BNQIZ), as well as plans for expanding and modernizing its production capacities. These strategically important projects represent a major step toward ensuring the country's fuel and energy security and improving environmental standards.

Current operations and financial performance of the enterprise

Commissioned in 1997, the refinery has a design capacity to process 2.5 million tons of oil and gas condensate per year, and currently employs over 3,200 people. The plant produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and other essential petroleum products.

According to the data provided during the presentation, more than 1.5 million tons of raw materials were processed in the first nine months of this year, yielding nearly 1.5 million tons of petroleum products, with a net profit of 2.2 trillion soums. By the end of the year, it is planned to increase the volume of raw material processing to 2.17 million tons.

Refinery operations and plans

Indicators / Details

Year of commissioning

1997

Design capacity

2.5 million tons of oil and gas condensate per year

Current net profit (in 9 months)

2.2 trillion soums

Euro-5 project cost

328 million dollars (to be launched in Q2 2029)

Prospective project cost

1.8 billion dollars (construction to begin in 2028)

Euro-5 standard gasoline production project

One of the top priorities for the development of the enterprise is the adoption of high-quality and environmentally friendly fuel types. To this end, a project worth $328 million has been developed to establish the production of AI-92 and AI-95 motor gasoline that meets the Euro-5 environmental standard.

  • Capacity will be created to produce 1.1 million tons of Euro-5 standard motor gasoline per year.

  • Up to $150 million will be saved annually on costs for imported fuel additives.

  • 200 new jobs will be created, with the project scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2029.

$1.8 billion prospective petrochemical project and international cooperation

During the presentation, another major prospective project worth $1.8 billion, aimed at a significant further expansion of the refinery's production capacities, was also reviewed.

Within the framework of this project, it is planned to introduce modern oil refining and petrochemical technologies and build new technological facilities. As a result:

  • The total annual volume of produced petroleum products will be increased to 4.6 million tons (instead of the current 2.1 million tons).

  • Motor gasoline production will reach 2.7 million tons, diesel fuel 1.24 million tons, and aviation kerosene 500,000 tons.

  • Opportunities for producing benzene and other high-value-added petrochemical products will be expanded.

The implementation of this major project involves cooperation with leading technological companies from China, France, the USA, and Azerbaijan, with construction work planned to begin in 2028. During the presentation, the head of state gave relevant instructions regarding ensuring the economic efficiency of the projects, attracting modern technologies, and providing the population with a continuous supply of high-quality petroleum products.

In your opinion, how will the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery affect fuel prices and quality in the domestic market? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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