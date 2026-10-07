How many women in Uzbekistan use the internet?

·1·Society
How many women in Uzbekistan use the internet?

The rapid development of digitalization, mobile communications, and internet infrastructure in Uzbekistan has brought the population's global network connection rate to historic levels. The results of household sample surveys conducted by the National Statistics Committee showed that women's internet usage activity in the country has reached an absolute record high.

During the reporting period, it was revealed that exactly 97 percent of Uzbek women aged 10 and older regularly use the internet.

Over 20% growth in 5 years: A comparison of figures

In recent years, as a result of the popularization of digital technologies in the country, the indicators have increased at a dramatic pace:

  • Situation in 2021: 5 years ago, in 2021, only 76.6 percent of women in this age category used the network;

  • Result in 2026: According to the results of January–August 2026, this figure rose to 97.0 percent, recording real growth of over 20 percent.

This leap indicates that online services, digital banking systems, e-learning platforms, and social networks have become an integral part of women's daily lifestyles in Uzbekistan.

Gender equality: The gap between men and women is minimal

Statistical analyses show that the gap between men and women in internet usage in Uzbekistan has almost completely disappeared:

  • Men's indicator: In the first eight months of 2026, the share of internet users among men aged 10 and older was 97.5 percent;

  • Discrepancy: The gap between women (97%) and men (97.5%) is a mere 0.5 percent, confirming that equal and unrestricted access to digital resources has been created across the country.

According to experts, this level of internet popularization serves to further strengthen women's economic activity and role in society in areas such as distance learning, freelancing, and online commerce.

UzbekistanNational Statistics CommitteeInternet usageGender equality
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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