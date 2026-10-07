Exchange rates for October 8 have been announced

·61·Economy
Exchange rates for October 8 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 8, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 18.40 soums, amounting to 11,809.19 soums.

• The euro fell by 79.64 soums, becoming 13,206.22 soums. • The Russian ruble rose by 0.37 soums, amounting to 138.15 soums. • The pound sterling fell by 53.51 soums, becoming 15,602.30 soums. • The Japanese yen rose by 0.02 soums, amounting to 74.65 soums. • The Swiss franc fell by 13.72 soums, becoming 14,185.21 soums. • The Chinese yuan rose by 2.75 soums, amounting to 1,761.36 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanOctober 8 2026dollareuro
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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