Exchange rates for September 22 have been announced
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 22, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 29.77 soums to 11,809.82 soums.
• The Euro increased by 0.13 soums to 13,569.48 soums.
• The Russian ruble increased by 0.26 soums to 140.68 soums.
• The British pound increased by 16.95 soums to 15,820.43 soums.
• The Japanese yen increased by 0.11 soums to 75.12 soums.
• The Swiss franc increased by 38.84 soums to 14,381.17 soums.
• The Chinese yuan decreased by 3.84 soums to 1,763.87 soums.
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