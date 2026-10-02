Exchange rates for October 3 have been announced

·3·Economy
Exchange rates for October 3 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 3, 2026. According to the report, the dollar decreased by 35.81 soums to 11,772.95 soums.

• The euro fell by 179.57 soums to 13,224.55 soums.
• The Russian ruble fell by 1.02 soums to 141.14 soums.
• The pound sterling fell by 142.94 soums to 15,548.54 soums.
• The Japanese yen fell by 0.54 soums to 74.66 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 91.89 soums to 14,240.90 soums.
• The Chinese yuan fell by 5.34 soums to 1,755.95 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanOctober 3 2026exchange ratesUS dollar
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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