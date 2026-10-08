Uzbekistan's reserves decreased by 7.7 percent in a month

Uzbekistan's international reserves decreased by $5.55 billion, or 7.7 percent, in September 2026, making up $66.6 billion as of October 1, UzDaily reports.

The main share in the reserves belongs to gold. In September, the value of gold reserves decreased by $4.8 billion, dropping from $64.9 billion to $60.1 billion. However, the physical volume of gold increased, rising from 14.1 million troy ounces to 14.3 million troy ounces.

The decline in the value of gold was influenced by prices on the international market. In September, according to the London Fixing, one troy ounce of gold fell in price by 9 percent to $4,188.75. As of October 7, quotes fell further, reaching $4,119 per ounce.

Nevertheless, the share of gold in Uzbekistan's international reserves remained at 92 percent.

Foreign exchange reserves also decreased in September. Their volume dropped from $6.6 billion to $5.9 billion, a decrease of 10.6 percent. The main decline was accounted for by cash currency and deposits. This indicator decreased by $629 million, making up $4.24 billion.

The volume of international securities in the regulator's portfolio decreased by $74 million in September, dropping from $1.77 billion to $1.69 billion. The share of securities in the structure of international reserves amounted to 2.5 percent.

Special Drawing Rights, i.e., SDR assets, were recorded at $571 million.

Despite the decrease in September, Uzbekistan's reserves are 21.1 percent or $11.6 billion higher than the figure from a year ago. A year ago, the reserves were around $55 billion.

At the beginning of the year, Uzbekistan's international reserves stood at $66.3 billion. On March 1, the highest figure was recorded at $77.1 billion. The $66.6 billion reserve as of October 1 is 13.6 percent lower than this peak indicator.