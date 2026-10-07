Prices rose by 0.7 percent in September — which products got more expensive and what became cheaper?

The stabilization of prices in the consumer sector continues in Uzbekistan. According to the data provided by the National Statistics Committee, prices for goods and services in the consumer sector increased by an average of 0.7 percent in September 2026.

Most notably, the annual consumer price index (CPI) stood at 6.4 percent, dropping by a full 1.6 percentage points compared to the same period last year (8.0 percent in September 2025). This indicator demonstrates that inflation pressure is being significantly contained.

In September, the main price growth fell to food products (an average of 1.0 percent) and paid services (0.9 percent). Non-food goods increased in price at a relatively lower rate of 0.3 percent.

Table expenses: Meat and eggs got more expensive, fruits became cheaper

Price movements in the food segment manifested in several directions:

Daily products: Egg prices increased by 5.3 percent over the month. Among meat products, beef with bone went up by 1.7 percent, boneless beef by 1.1 percent, and mutton by 1.3 percent. Also, slight increases were observed in the prices of buckwheat (1.1%), rice and rice groats (1.0%), milk (0.8%), and butter (0.8%);

Vegetables rose sharply: Affected by seasonal factors, prices increased for tomatoes (14.2%), cucumbers (13.5%), carrots (12.4%), bell peppers (4.9%), eggplants (4.7%), and onions (2.6%);

Cheaper fruits: Certain items became cheaper in the markets — citrus fruits decreased by 12.0 percent, grapes by 5.7 percent, apples by 2.4 percent, and bananas by 1.7 percent.

Fuel market: AI-95 and propane rose, methane remained unchanged

Price movements in the energy and fuel market are drawing drivers' attention:

Gasoline: The price of AI-95 gasoline went up by 4.2 percent in a month. Popular AI-92 gasoline increased by 0.7 percent, while premium AI-98 and AI-100 brands rose by 0.4 percent;

Gas: While the price of liquefied propane gas rose by 4.2 percent, no changes were recorded in the prices of compressed natural gas — methane.

Growth in services and education fees

Since September is the period marking the beginning of the new academic year, the main growth in the services sector fell on the education system:

Schools and kindergartens: Fees for state preschool education organizations increased by 6.8 percent, and private kindergartens by 1.7 percent. The cost of studying in private schools rose by 6.0 percent;

Higher education and others: Tuition-contract prices in state higher education institutions (HEIs) increased by 6.3 percent, and legal services by 6.6 percent;

Utilities and services: Parking services went up in price by 2.2 percent, and cold water and sewerage fees by 2.1 percent.

The Statistics Committee stated that to calculate these indicators, more than 2 million prices were recorded from over 10,000 trade and service outlets across the republic, fully covering 419 types of products and 98 types of services.