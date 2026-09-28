Exchange rates for September 29 have been announced
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for September 29, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar fell by 18.43 soums to 11,806.97 soums.
• The euro fell by 52.89 soums to 13,430.43 soums. • The pound sterling fell by 10.26 soums to 15,659.58 soums. • The Russian ruble fell by 0.48 soums to 139.86 soums. • The Japanese yen rose by 0.18 soums to 75.22 soums. • The Swiss franc fell by 80.48 soums to 14,192.78 soums. • The Chinese yuan fell by 2.01 soums to 1,759.48 soums.
Comments 0
…