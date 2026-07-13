Negotiations between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior reach a stalemate

Spanish club Real Madrid is facing serious difficulties in extending the contract of its star forward, Vinicius Junior. The conflict between the Brazilian star's financial demands and the club's desire to maintain internal wage balance has become a key topic ahead of the new season. The outcome of these negotiations is expected to directly affect the team's internal atmosphere and the morale of other star players. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by the publication OKDIARIO, Vinicius Junior is demanding a net salary of 20 million euros per year from the club. Such a figure would place him among the highest-paid players on the team. However, the club's management is concerned that such a large jump would undermine the financial hierarchy within the squad. The leadership, led by Florentino Perez, believes that no player, even a top-tier star, should exceed the economic limits set by the club.

Balance among stars

Stars like Kylian Mbappe, who recently joined the Real Madrid squad, and Jude Bellingham, who proved himself last season, are already receiving high salaries. The club's management fears that making an exception for Vinicius Junior would spark resentment and jealousy among other players. According to reports from the Valdebebas headquarters, the principle that "the project is above any individual" remains unchanged for the club.

So far, no official offers from other clubs have been received for the Brazilian player. While this gives Real Madrid a certain advantage in negotiations, the approaching contract expiration date is increasing the pressure. According to Goal.com, the "Royal Club" aims to resolve this issue before the transfer window closes and start the season without unnecessary distractions.

Last season, Vinicius Junior played 53 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists. Although the club's management highly values his efficiency on the pitch, they expect the player to demonstrate even more consistency and leadership. In particular, he is required to focus solely on football in decisive matches without succumbing to emotions.

Discipline and new requirements

As negotiations continue, disciplinary issues surrounding the team are also in the spotlight. The club hopes that Vinicius Junior will return fully recovered physically and mentally after his vacation. Internal requirements that team interests must stand above personal ambitions have become even stricter.

In conclusion, it can be said that both parties are destined to reach an agreement. For Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid remains the most prestigious club in the world, and for the club, the Brazilian forward is an important piece of future victories. However, reaching a compromise on financial terms does not seem easy.