Jude Bellingham equals Maradona's World Cup record: Morgan Rogers responds to critics

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Jude Bellingham equals Maradona's World Cup record: Morgan Rogers responds to critics

England's young star Jude Bellingham has become a true leader at the World Cup in North America. The Real Madrid midfielder has silenced all doubts and criticisms directed at him before the tournament, becoming the main driving force of the team managed by Thomas Tuchel. His performance in the quarter-final against Norway not only secured the victory but also set one of the greatest records in football history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the match against Norway, which ended in a 2-1 victory, Bellingham scored a brace. With this result, he managed to equal a 40-year-old record. Jude became the second player in history to score a brace in two consecutive knockout matches. Previously, this feat was achieved by the legendary Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup. Currently, the 23-year-old English footballer is leading the top scorers' race with 6 goals in the tournament.

Criticism and Morgan Rogers' reaction

Before the competition, some media outlets wrote that Jude Bellingham should be dropped from the starting lineup and replaced by Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. However, Rogers himself considers such discussions completely baseless and illogical. He emphasized that Bellingham's role on and off the pitch is invaluable to the team.

In an interview with FOX Sports, Rogers says: “Maybe he will be the best player of the tournament? It's just funny that some people thought he shouldn't play or be in the squad. He is proving time and again how great a player he is on the world stage. Jude is setting an example for everyone, not only with his goals but also with his hard work on the pitch.”

Indeed, in the match against Norway, Jude Bellingham not only scored two goals but also completed 7 successful dribbles and forced opponents into numerous fouls. The Norwegians, led by Erling Haaland, could find no answer to Bellingham's dominance in the midfield. His physical condition and his commitment until the final whistle are highly valued by his teammates.

According to Goal.com, the England national team secured a semi-final spot after this victory. Bellingham's phenomenal form has been an important step for the “Three Lions” towards their long-awaited championship. Throughout the tournament, he has emerged as a “box-to-box” midfielder who not only finishes attacks but also actively participates in defense.

Currently, the English football community and fans are amazed by Bellingham's performance. Previous criticisms have been replaced by applause. As Morgan Rogers noted, Jude leaves the pitch completely exhausted after every game because he gives his all for the team's benefit. This dedication is paying off, bringing England closer to the world crown.

АнглияЖуде БеллингэмЖаҳон ЧемпионатиReal MadridФутбол
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