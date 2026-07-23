White or brown? The popular myth about eggs has been debunked...

When choosing eggs at the supermarket, many people pause at one question: are white eggs better, or brown ones? Some believe that brown eggs are more natural and nutritious, while white eggs are of lower quality.

In reality, the color of the shell does not determine the taste or nutritional value of the egg. From the experts' point of view, the freshness, integrity of the product, and the conditions under which the hen was raised are more important than the color.

What does egg color mean?

The color of the eggshell mainly depends on the breed and genetics of the hen. Just as people have different eye or hair colors, some hens lay white eggs, while others lay brown ones.

There are even breeds that lay bluish or green-tinted eggs. For example, the eggs of Araucana chickens can be the color of sea waves. Breeds like the Rhode Island Red, on the other hand, usually lay brown-shelled eggs.

This situation is not determined by the cleanliness of the coop, the size of the farm, or whether the egg was obtained in a "home environment." Even if a hen is well-cared for, it will continue to lay eggs of the color characteristic of its breed.

Are brown eggs more nutritious?

The nutritional composition of white and brown eggs is generally almost identical. They contain protein, fats, choline, vitamin D, and B-group vitamins.

If hens live in similar conditions and are fed the same diet, the shell color does not have a significant impact on the benefits of the egg.

Therefore, a brown egg itself does not automatically mean it is "more natural" or "healthier." A white egg can be just as nutritious a product.

Is there a difference in taste?

Shell color does not change the taste of an egg. However, what the hen is fed can influence the color and taste of the yolk to some extent.

The yolk of an egg from a hen whose diet is rich in various nutrients is likely to appear darker. But a very bright yolk color does not always mean the egg is more nutritious.

The freshness of the egg, storage conditions, and preparation method also affect the taste.

Why are brown eggs more expensive?

In many stores, brown eggs are sold at a higher price than white eggs. This is not due to their nutritional superiority, but rather to production costs.

Some breeds of hens that lay brown eggs are larger and consume more feed. As a result, the cost of raising them increases, which is reflected in the price of the product.

Furthermore, the concept that "brown eggs are village eggs" is widespread among buyers. High demand can also affect the price.

What should you look for when choosing eggs?

The following signs are more important than color:

production or sorting date;

the shell is not cracked and is intact;

the product has been stored at the correct temperature;

information about the manufacturer and packaging;

the category and size of the egg.

It is advisable not to buy eggs with cracks in the shell, as various microorganisms can enter the product through the crack.

Once you bring the eggs home, they should be stored at a stable temperature and checked for their external condition before use.

The main difference is not in the color

When choosing between white and brown eggs, there is no need to attach excessive meaning to the appearance. Shell color is simply a characteristic of the hen's breed.

The most important question is not what color the egg is, but how fresh, intact, and properly stored it is. Therefore, it is advisable to choose eggs not just by looking at them, but by studying the information on the packaging.