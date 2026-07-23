The reigning English champions Manchester City continue to secure their future by extending long-term deals with key players. The club's management has reached new agreements with Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Belgian winger Jeremy Doku. Both players will now play at the Etihad Stadium until 2031. This is reported by Goal.com .

This strategic decision follows the signing of a new four-year contract with the team's star, Phil Foden. According to The Athletic, Manchester City's leadership prioritized retaining these players as they prepare for a new era under head coach Enzo Maresca.

Khusanov's rise and Doku's consistency

Abdukodir Khusanov joined Manchester City from French club Lens in January 2025. During the second half of last season, when key defenders like Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were injured, the Uzbek international proved his worth. His reliable performance and composure in defense left a strong impression on the club's management.

Jeremy Doku has stood out for his consistent performances since joining Manchester City. The winger has appeared in over 40 matches in each of the last three seasons, becoming an integral part of the team's attack. Both players are seen as key pillars for the club in the post-Pep Guardiola era.

A step towards the future

One of the team's iconic players, Phil Foden, also extended his contract on Wednesday until 2030, with an option to extend for another year. Such internal transfers and the retention of key players are instilling great confidence among Manchester City fans ahead of the new season.

Although no major signings other than Elliot Anderson have been made in the current summer transfer window, the club is focusing on strengthening internal resources. The team is currently training under Enzo Maresca. At the same time, the club is working to resolve rumors surrounding Rodri and address other squad issues.