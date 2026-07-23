Manchester United preparing new offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

·6·Sport
Manchester United preparing new offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

English club Manchester United has once again demonstrated their interest in the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The "Red Devils" have not stopped their efforts to acquire the French footballer and have approached the Madrid club with a new inquiry. This transfer is part of the Manchester club's plan to fundamentally overhaul their midfield. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by The Sun, the Manchester United leadership is ready to do whatever it takes to sign the 26-year-old player. Club officials have contacted Real Madrid to find out the conditions under which an Aurelien Tchouameni transfer could take place. The Mancunians have been monitoring the player since he was still playing for Monaco.

Currently, the need for this transfer is greater than ever. The fact is that the team's experienced defensive midfielder Casemiro officially moved to Inter Miami today. Manchester United sees Aurelien Tchouameni as a worthy successor to the Brazilian and a cornerstone of the team for years to come.

Madrid's refusal and a new contract

Although the English giant is showing great interest, the situation is quite complicated. According to Mundo Deportivo, Aurelien Tchouameni wants to link his future only with the "Royal Club". Although there has been no official announcement yet, it is said that the player has reached an agreement on a new contract with the Madrid club until 2031.

Also, the atmosphere within the team could hinder the transfer. After a physical altercation with Federico Valverde during training last May, rumors about the French player's departure had been circulating. However, both players have resolved their misunderstandings, and the club's management has emphasized that Aurelien Tchouameni is an integral part of the team.

The coaching staff is also firmly demanding the player's stay. Strategically, he is seen as the "anchor" in the center of the pitch. His physical strength and technical skills perfectly match the Madrid club's style of play. For this reason, the Real Madrid management does not want to let go of the player who was bought for 80 million euros in 2022.

Since arriving in Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni has won many trophies, including La Liga and the Champions League. Last season, he played 49 matches in all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Goal.com, despite Manchester United's determined efforts, Real Madrid will do everything possible to keep their star.

Manchester UnitedReal MadridAurelien TchouameniTransferFootball
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