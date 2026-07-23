Temur Alixonov and Farida reveal their son Imron's face to the public for the first time!

Blogger Temur Alixonov and Farida have revealed their son Imron's face to the public for the first time. Farida posted family photos on social media, in which she did not hide her son's face.

The couple had been keeping their son's face hidden from the public since Imron was born. In photos and videos featuring their child, they used various stickers to conceal his features.

Recently, Farida published several shots taken with Imron on her Instagram page. This time, the child's face was fully visible.

The photos quickly captured the attention of followers. In the comments, fans wrote warm thoughts about Imron and expressed their best wishes to the family.