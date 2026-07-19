The secret to saving electricity: are you using your air conditioner correctly?

·0·For Life
The secret to saving electricity: are you using your air conditioner correctly?

During the sweltering summer days, the air conditioner becomes the most essential household appliance in many homes. However, it is also one of the devices that consumes the most electricity. Experts note that by using the air conditioner correctly, electricity consumption can be reduced by 20–40 percent. To achieve this, it is enough to follow a few simple but important rules.

1. Do not set the temperature too low

Many people set their air conditioner to 16–18 °C to cool the room faster. In reality, this method does not cool the room faster; instead, it causes the device to run for longer periods at high power.

According to recommendations from energy companies and air conditioner manufacturers, the optimal temperature during the summer season is 24–26 °C. This not only reduces electricity consumption but also creates a comfortable environment for the body.

2. Use the “Auto” mode

If your air conditioner has an Auto or Eco (Energy Saving) mode, it is recommended to use it. These modes automatically control the room temperature and prevent the compressor from overworking.

As a result, less electricity is consumed, and the lifespan of the device is extended.

Air conditioner remote showing 24 degrees and energy-saving mode.

3. Clean the filters regularly

Dusty filters hinder air circulation. As a result, the air conditioner consumes more energy to maintain the desired temperature.

Experts recommend cleaning the filters once every 2–4 weeks. If the device is used constantly or is located in a dusty area, it is beneficial to do this even more frequently.

4. Keep doors and windows closed

If a window or door is left open while the air conditioner is running, cold air escapes. Consequently, the device works continuously to maintain the temperature.

Also, closing curtains or blinds in rooms where sunlight hits directly can significantly reduce cooling costs.

Cleaning a dirty air conditioner filter with a vacuum cleaner.

5. Inverter air conditioners are more efficient

Older types of air conditioners frequently turn the compressor on and off. Models with inverter technology automatically regulate power and maintain a stable temperature.

For this reason, inverter air conditioners can consume 20–40 percent less electricity compared to conventional models.

Coins, a lit light bulb, and a piggy bank with grass on top sitting on a table.

Is it useful to keep turning the air conditioner on and off?

Many people turn the air conditioner off and on frequently to save electricity. In reality, the compressor operates at high power every time it starts up.

If you are leaving the room for a short time, it is not necessary to turn it off. It is better to turn it off only if you are going to be away for a long time.

Don't forget maintenance

It is recommended to have a professional check the air conditioner at least once a year. If the freon level, heat exchanger, and the condition of the outdoor unit are checked, the device will maintain high efficiency.

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