Selena Gomez turns 34! The projects that made her famous

·25·Culture
Selena Gomez turns 34! The projects that made her famous

Born on July 22, 1992, in Texas, USA, Selena Gomez has turned 34. The singer, actress, and producer received numerous congratulations from fans on the occasion of her birthday.

Selena Gomez is widely known for her role as Alex Russo in the series "Wizards of Waverly Place." Later, she also began a career in music, releasing songs such as "Come and Get It," "Love You Like a Love Song," and "Lose You to Love Me." The track "Calm Down," performed with Rema, also became one of her most famous collaborations.

Gomez is the founder of the cosmetics brand "Rare Beauty." She has participated as an actress and executive producer in the series "Only Murders in the Building," earning several Emmy nominations.

Selena GomezTexasUSARare BeautyRema
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